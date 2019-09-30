Jacobs & Co Has Boosted Its Merck (MRK) Position by $2.13 Million; Share Value Rose; Welch & Forbes Has Cut Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $348,915; Valuation Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 16,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 200,635 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 689,787 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 57.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 25,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 70,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, up from 44,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 7.46 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 48.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19M.

