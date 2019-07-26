Jacobs & Co Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Rose While West Oak Capital Trimmed Position by $593,370

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.53M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 14/03/2018 – Trump killing Qualcomm’s huge deal could prompt a trade war in global M&A; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,083 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, up from 98,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 4,000 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co owns 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,072 shares. Indiana Tru Inv stated it has 26,086 shares. Jensen Management has 1.45 million shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.72% or 131,908 shares. Essex Ser Incorporated holds 3.6% or 62,661 shares. Spc Finance holds 3,402 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 278,028 shares. 6.41 million are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Aldebaran Incorporated reported 23,555 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv stated it has 14,880 shares. Ensemble Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palouse owns 18,550 shares. 25,961 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. First Bank Trust Of Newtown stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A by 7,985 shares to 27,716 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,658 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 1.71% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 40,100 shares. Pure Advisors holds 0.17% or 15,903 shares. Country Trust Savings Bank invested in 0% or 849 shares. Principal Financial Inc owns 1.71 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btr, a California-based fund reported 182,461 shares. 4,358 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca). Gotham Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.02% or 23,705 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Gp Limited Co has invested 0.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 45,137 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,353 shares. Amg National Natl Bank accumulated 66,957 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.17% or 33,171 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.77% or 697,486 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.