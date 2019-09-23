Jacobs & Co Has Lowered Position in Newell Brands (NWL) as Market Valuation Declined; Marlowe Partners LP Increases Stake in Cyrusone (CONE)

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 57.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 26,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 19,595 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 6.36 million shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 1.33M shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.10M for 7.90 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,539 shares to 32,228 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 9,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,377 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Time To Buy Newell Brands Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Newell Brands Must Maintain Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Announces Pricing Terms of its Waterfall Tender Offer – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyrusOne (CONE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CONE Selling Below CEO’s Recent Buy Price – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06 million and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

