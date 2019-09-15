Jacobs & Co Holding in Applied Materials (AMAT) Raised by $471,460; Majedie Asset Management LTD Position in Mosaic Co (MOS) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 10,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 102,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 91,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 5.30M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 486,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.65M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 5.59 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N.. The insider Freeland Clint bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc invested in 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. D E Shaw holds 4.71 million shares. Scopus Asset Management LP has 0.34% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1.46 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 53,620 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 98 shares. Da Davidson & owns 25,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation holds 9,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt LP owns 28,469 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 23,541 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Architects invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 91 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 19.58M shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.62M for 18.27 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Mosaic (MOS) Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 240,065 shares to 662,069 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 79,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,575 shares to 22,645 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pro Medicus Ltd by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Blasting Higher â€” And How to Profit From the Surge – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.