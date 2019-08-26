Jacobs & Co Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $891,966 as Market Value Declined; Mackenzie Financial Lowered Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding by $934,984

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 9,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 36,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 6.47 million shares traded or 56.90% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 57.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 116,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 85,903 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 202,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 18.65M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER BOB SHANKS COMMENTS ON BTV; 18/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD ISSUES TWO SAFETY RECALLS IN NORTH AMERICA FRI,; 21/03/2018 – Two Ford Executives, Hired From Silicon Valley, to Exit; 02/04/2018 – Ford CEO pushing speed to shake up automaker; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – FORD PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS JIM FARLEY SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company And Failure By Not Even Trying; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Ribbon Cutting for In Step with Betty Ford Exhibit; 09/05/2018 – Ford Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.45-Adj EPS $1.70

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,227 shares to 121,469 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 29,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharms Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Co holds 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 393,950 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp owns 547,072 shares. Horan Advsrs Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 20,618 shares. Aldebaran Fincl owns 9,800 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.57% or 33,000 shares. Corvex Mngmt LP stated it has 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Condor owns 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,121 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 29,362 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,165 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 21,589 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 6,265 shares. 6,202 are held by Benin Management Corporation. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 351,000 were reported by Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore. Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Com invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 91,487 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1.69 million shares. The California-based Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Institute For Wealth Limited Company reported 86,069 shares stake. Legal General Gru Inc Public Ltd Company owns 27.16M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 434,800 are owned by Andra Ap. Advsr Asset Inc invested in 0.3% or 1.89 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 92,397 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Interocean Limited Liability Com owns 39,702 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 322 shares in its portfolio. Burney Co has 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 130,442 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.34 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1,400 shares to 4,285 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).