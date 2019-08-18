Jacobs & Co Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $779,058; Lhc Group (LHCG) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Position by $3.64 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 33,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 842,252 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.37 million, down from 875,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $121.62. About 207,597 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 103,083 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, up from 98,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Securities has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Mgmt owns 13,500 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.69 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Stearns reported 20,812 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth invested in 24,543 shares. Moreover, Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dt Invest Prns Ltd Co reported 1,679 shares stake. Drexel Morgan And Com owns 18,299 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut stated it has 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The North Carolina-based Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 5.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garde invested in 0.77% or 23,508 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP reported 25,961 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,034 shares to 65,913 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,868 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

