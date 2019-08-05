Jacobs Levy Equity Management Upped Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) as Valuation Rose; Prudential Plc Trimmed Freeport (FCX) Position by $512,400

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 570,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.57 million, up from 561,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.57M shares traded or 32.00% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 42,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 276,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 319,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 25.82M shares traded or 34.87% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Wright reported 12,363 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 42,958 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 716,361 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated has 23,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 167,980 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 64,456 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 16,350 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,142 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,163 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 16,369 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 531,087 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 14,638 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 562 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate owns 0.05% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.72 million shares.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 150,100 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $55.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks I (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05M for 32.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR had sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955.

