Jacobs Levy Equity Management Upped Its Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $2.66 Million as Share Price Rose; Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 442,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 3.50M shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS HAS ISSUED A DUAL-TRANCHE EUR 2.5 BILLION SENIOR BENCHMARK TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 23/04/2018 – Correct: UBS 1Q Net Fee and Commission Income CHF4.47B, not CHF4.88B; 09/03/2018 – UBS Intends to Appeal Decision; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 09/03/2018 – UBS Restates 2017 Net Profit on Higher Litigation, Regulatory Provisions

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 49.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 24,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 73,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 49,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $129.52. About 173,913 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repsol S.A. (REPYY) by 55,188 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 270,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

More notable recent UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Has Budweiser Hangover, Downgrades AB Inbev After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwestern Energy no longer rated Sell at UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 8,900 shares to 75,940 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 81,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,890 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Howard Hughes: A Speculative Bet That Relies Heavily On The Acquisition Value Of Strategic Assets – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Howard Hughes Corp., Hawaii Department of Transportation seek $24M federal grant for elevated walkway – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.