Jacobs Levy Equity Management Upped Its Position in Tableau Software (DATA) as Share Value Rose; As Hess (HES) Shares Rose, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Trimmed by $35.01 Million Its Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 27,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 250,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.95M, up from 223,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 97.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 583,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 14,101 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 597,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 3.49 million shares traded or 19.08% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 EXPLORATION EXPENSES $190M TO $210M; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Upstream Capital, Exploratory Expenditures $384M; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg Com Ltd has invested 0.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 2,661 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 282,030 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0% or 2,391 shares. Champlain Prns Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 387,455 shares. Kensico Mngmt Corporation holds 4.89% or 1.95 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 50 were reported by Ironwood Fincl Lc. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ww Asset Mngmt owns 2,363 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management accumulated 155,160 shares or 2.59% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 135,087 shares. Ent Services Corp owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does The Data Make KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 9,580 shares to 30,210 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 146,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,800 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $55.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 2.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 9 insider sales for $11.56 million activity. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. 5,546 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $296,156 were sold by Goodell Timothy B.. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by CHASE RODNEY F. The insider HESS JOHN B sold $8.87 million. $964,278 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were sold by Lynch Richard D.. Turner Michael R sold $125,597 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7.