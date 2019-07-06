Jacobs Levy Equity Management Upped Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Position by $7.85 Million; Syntal Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding in Hff Cl A (HF) by $470,000 as Share Price Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 449.69% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has risen 38.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 04/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of 360-Unit Multi-Housing Property in Hackensack, New Jersey; 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida; 03/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS SALE & PURCHASE FINANCING OF HOTEL MDR; 03/04/2018 – HFF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces GBP248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization of Waterfront Residential Development in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 29/05/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization for the $102.25M Acquisition and Renovation of 7-Property, Colorado Springs Apartment Portfolio

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 196.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 392,427 shares as the company's stock rose 5.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, up from 199,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 635,137 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.32M shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 81,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,392 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability Company accumulated 449,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 4.73 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 70,928 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 390,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gam Hldg Ag reported 27,259 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 721,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco invested in 143,400 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 86,207 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc stated it has 0.03% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 710,712 are owned by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 126 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research holds 0.05% or 14,895 shares. Water Island Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.62% or 215,673 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co reported 77,558 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Regions Financial has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Com has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Everence Mngmt owns 5,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.08M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Goldman Sachs Group has 289,203 shares. Alpine Management has 0.76% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) for 486,000 shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 39,810 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs has invested 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 16,678 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 3.28% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.61 per share. HF’s profit will be $23.50M for 19.32 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by HFF, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.49% negative EPS growth.