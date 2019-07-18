Jacobs Levy Equity Management Position in Polaris Inds (PII) Raised by $1.32 Million; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Rose, R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 15,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,880 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 16,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 362,534 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 620,869 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. $24.74M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by Conroy Kevin T. $13.23 million worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by COWARD D SCOTT.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,396 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 94,477 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bell Savings Bank holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 10,970 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 350 shares. 4,303 were reported by Dupont Mgmt. Cibc Asset Inc reported 4,296 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability invested in 27,755 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 7,131 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 1.81M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 20,958 shares. Allstate has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 31,062 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 31,695 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 29,910 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $982,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 53,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,230 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).