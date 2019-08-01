Jacobs Levy Equity Management Position in Michaels Cos (MIK) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Jana Partners Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Lowered by $114.52 Million as Shares Declined

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 655,386 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 146,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 155,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 302,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 11,879 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 52 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc stated it has 150,614 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 0.01% or 3,280 shares. American Century Inc owns 444,147 shares. 221,405 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 3,521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks holds 64,103 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 204,800 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 19,274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 115,136 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gp Pcl reported 0% stake. Da Davidson & Company holds 16,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 79,960 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 148,807 shares. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 834,979 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 32,935 shares. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 274 shares. 219,706 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Parametrica Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.28% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Alphaone Invest Services Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,211 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.02% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Lc has invested 0.64% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Reinhart Prns holds 1.98% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 1.85 million shares.

More notable recent The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Michaels Companies Falls 12% On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Michaels Companies (MIK) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades Michaels, Cites Lack Of Catalysts – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Michaels (MIK) Meets Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.