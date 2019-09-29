Jacobs Levy Equity Management Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC) Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million; Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) Holding Lifted by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.22 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.81 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 26,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 236,495 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, down from 263,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.78M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 52,882 shares to 253,995 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII) by 14,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwest Nat Hldg Co.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $223.82M for 9.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Company owns 597,345 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 648,873 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,280 shares. Hartford Investment Com invested in 0.02% or 19,132 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 0% or 14,988 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 68,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Asset One stated it has 83,934 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 35,493 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 30,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 96 shares. Vision accumulated 51,524 shares. New York-based Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.

