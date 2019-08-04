Jacobs Levy Equity Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut by $6.53 Million; Loudon Investment Management Has Increased Polaris Inds (PII) Stake

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 34,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 487,892 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.68 million, down from 522,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 360.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 52,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 66,944 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 567,963 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Polaris Industries Inc., Provisional Acceptance of a Settlement Agreement and Order; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 23,026 shares to 5,624 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 48,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,660 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (TBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl invested 2.66% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 204,528 shares. Amer Int Gru reported 114,662 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. City reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 17,037 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Community Bancshares Na reported 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Barclays Public Limited owns 20,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 14,613 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mgmt reported 48,773 shares. Vantage Ltd Llc has invested 7.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation accumulated 1,770 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & reported 4.68 million shares. Illinois-based Alley Co Ltd Llc has invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,604 were reported by West Oak Ltd. First National Trust holds 139,345 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. 24,411 are owned by Asset Management Group. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 3.24% or 6.41 million shares. Coho Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Fin Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.85% or 68,305 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 112,941 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Company holds 3.01% or 66,617 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company stated it has 1,318 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 71,630 shares to 370,929 shares, valued at $25.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 75,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).