Jacobs Levy Equity Management Position in Andersons (ANDE) Decreased by $1.25 Million; As Fidus Invt (FDUS) Stock Rose, Holder Stepstone Group LP Has Cut Its Position

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 64,030 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 38,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 65,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 104,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $814.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 101,258 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Rev $635.7M; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Andersons Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANDE); 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES `NO MOMENTUM’ FOR ETHANOL-CREDITS CAP; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 06/03/2018 – Andersons: Phase One Start Up Is Expected to Occur in 2Q 2019; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 11,828 shares stake. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 35,740 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 24,901 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. 567 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 210,911 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 12,487 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 80,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Delaware has 0.06% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Stepstone Limited Partnership reported 212,004 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 15,185 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. West Family Invs Incorporated invested in 2.38% or 620,824 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 47,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 40,063 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E bought $44,378 worth of stock or 3,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ANDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 6.55% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh invested in 6,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs stated it has 0% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE). 46,258 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 4,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability Co holds 105,500 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Northern Tru invested in 1.09M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Co has 79,986 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 6,862 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 37,660 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 19,496 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 93,073 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 9,842 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) or 64,741 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) for 85,900 shares.