Jacobs Levy Equity Management Maintains Stake in Manpowergroup (MAN); Dsm Capital Partners Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Upped by $39.15 Million as Shares Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 23,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 245,184 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, up from 221,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.84. About 401,600 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75,120 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $208.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 162,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,446 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 375 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.25M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Hightower Lc has 150,658 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 27,354 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.01% or 55,121 shares. 900,592 are held by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 52,086 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,370 were reported by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 343,720 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% or 16,200 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 10,675 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 68,418 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 167,843 shares. Exchange Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkside Retail Bank holds 0.09% or 1,030 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Lc holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 181,740 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo reported 16,029 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 324,088 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Comm reported 16,350 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voya Invest Ltd Company stated it has 499,733 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Crestwood Cap Limited Partnership has invested 7.69% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). United Automobile Association holds 0.45% or 653,379 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 260,254 shares or 0.13% of the stock.