Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lowered Masimo (MASI) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)

Among 4 analysts covering Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Great-West Lifeco has $37 highest and $33 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 23.31% above currents $28.18 stock price. Great-West Lifeco had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Scotia Capital. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. IBC upgraded the shares of GWO in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. See Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $34 Maintain

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Masimo Corp (MASI) stake by 32.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 29,530 shares as Masimo Corp (MASI)’s stock rose 22.23%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 60,486 shares with $8.36M value, down from 90,016 last quarter. Masimo Corp now has $7.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.55. About 252,977 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 464,172 shares traded. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Great-West Lifeco Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.18 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, health, and creditor insurance products; and accumulation and annuity products. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It also provides employer-sponsored retirement savings plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options, and education services; and fund management, investment, and advisory services.

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp has $18000 highest and $140 lowest target. $161.25’s average target is 10.03% above currents $146.55 stock price. Masimo Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Needham. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.