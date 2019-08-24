Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lowered Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $20.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Upped by $494,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 255,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 58,850 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 314,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65M shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 57,500 shares to 261,266 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 61,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 0% or 43 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,125 shares. 18 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com. Moreover, Jefferies Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paradigm Advsr has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blue Chip Prtn has 512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,695 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,578 shares. Parsec Financial Management holds 7,542 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Stearns Fin Svcs Group reported 936 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv accumulated 1,390 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,280 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd holds 1,795 shares. Telemus Lc reported 31,725 shares stake.