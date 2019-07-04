Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lowered Equity Comwlth (EQC) Position By $300,608; Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Sentiment Is 1.24

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 9,394 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)’s stock declined 1.81%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 219,420 shares with $7.17M value, down from 228,814 last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 311,648 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 26 funds started new or increased holdings, while 21 cut down and sold holdings in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund. The funds in our database now have: 3.04 million shares, down from 3.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 10.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Propetro Hldg Corp stake by 104,600 shares to 423,453 valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) stake by 317,336 shares and now owns 540,836 shares. Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) was raised too.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EQC’s profit will be $18.28M for 54.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 20,263 shares traded. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) has declined 1.56% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.99% the S&P500.