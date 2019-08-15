Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lifted Its Holding in Symantec (SYMC) by $3.76 Million as Stock Price Declined; Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Position by $27.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 171,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52M, up from 895,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 3.92 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – Mylan at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 06/04/2018 – Mylan Extends Debt Maturities With $1.5B Bond Offering; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS MYLAN IN ARRANGEMENT WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,783 were accumulated by Bbt Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Captrust Fincl stated it has 1,652 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 64,634 shares. 123,626 are held by Raymond James And. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 331,225 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 185,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Amp Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 376,886 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Charter Trust holds 0.08% or 28,673 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc invested in 0% or 18,517 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Wetherby Asset invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Scotia Cap Inc reported 12,800 shares stake. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 173,902 shares in its portfolio.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,410 shares to 118,210 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 50,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,385 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Symantec Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bankers, Investors Look to Salvage Broadcom (AVGO)/Symantec (SYMC) Deal – Sources – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Symantec to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/08: (PBYI) (EIDX) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (AMRN) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec -13% on abrupt CEO exit, mixed outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Mylan (MYL) PT Raised to $22 at Cantor Fitzgerald (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,773.94 down -242.42 points – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mylan (MYL): Big Drop Sets Up A Contrarian Value Play – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TWST,RDY,MYL,PFE,EXAS,GHDX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.