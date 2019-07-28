Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lifted Its Holding in Popular (BPOP) by $1.36 Million as Share Value Declined; Tessco Technologies (TESS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Lifted Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tessco Technologies (TESS) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 31,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,429 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 299,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tessco Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 34,244 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has risen 3.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 22/04/2018 – DJ TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TESS); 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS A LOWER OVERALL YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS MARGIN IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 22/05/2018 – Tessco Earns TL 9000:2016 R(6) Certification for Quality, Processes; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 26,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 428,933 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36M, up from 402,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 475,025 shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold TESS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.62 million shares or 0.10% less from 4.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested in 445,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 86,286 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 94,599 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Com holds 0% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 247,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 3,796 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 6,432 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Moors Cabot holds 154,626 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 7,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 46,825 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Bailard, California-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 293,566 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS). Moreover, Tieton Mgmt has 4.55% invested in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) for 330,429 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $494,512 activity. $216,512 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was sold by MONZON GILBERTO.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 172,812 shares to 76,987 shares, valued at $162,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 22,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,783 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,344 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 18,609 shares. 5,762 are held by Paragon Capital Management Ltd. Oxbow Advsr Lc owns 14,950 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 901,460 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd has 1,940 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 156,383 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Sterling Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 114,810 shares. 3.79M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 16,143 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). 10 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Amp Limited invested in 0% or 5,010 shares.