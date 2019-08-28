Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lifted Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Position; Murphy Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $652,260 as Stock Value Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 594,148 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 35,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The institutional investor held 219,455 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 183,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 5,798 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 03/04/2018 – Echo Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Echo Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 255,450 shares to 58,850 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 31,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,710 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 199,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 624,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 11,091 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Services holds 0% or 3,362 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 221,835 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj reported 0.01% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 33,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,781 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.03% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Moreover, North Star Asset Management has 0.92% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 458,598 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 25,966 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 57,891 shares. Mason Street has 0% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) for 2,136 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Co reported 336,758 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp holds 0.01% or 1,414 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 0.05% or 5,071 shares. Associated Banc holds 3,697 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap reported 0.48% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 68,490 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. United Fire owns 12,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 315,800 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. 30,509 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. Mcf Lc has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbus Circle stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nbt State Bank N A reported 39,922 shares stake. Jensen Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1.96 million shares stake. Neuberger Berman accumulated 1.38 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Gru reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Nbw Capital Lc has 1.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).