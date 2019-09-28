Jacobs Levy Equity Management Increases Position in Landstar Sys (LSTR); Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Boosted Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake by $22.37 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 430,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264.23M, up from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 14,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 405,097 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.75M, up from 390,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 247,023 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.4% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 20,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 6,900 shares. 5.20M were reported by Blackrock. Td Asset Management holds 0% or 9,535 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.61% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 104,530 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 28,126 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn holds 881,196 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 103,994 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 223,926 shares to 275,504 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 367,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,897 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

