Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped Terex New (TEX) Stake; Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Athabasca Oil has $1.5 highest and $1.25 lowest target. $1.38’s average target is 133.90% above currents $0.59 stock price. Athabasca Oil had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Hold”. The stock of Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, March 21. See Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1.5 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $1.25 Maintain

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Terex Corp New (TEX) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 19,390 shares as Terex Corp New (TEX)’s stock declined 5.23%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 368,302 shares with $11.83M value, up from 348,912 last quarter. Terex Corp New now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 732,871 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $308.68 million. The firm operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Hangingstone asset in northeastern Alberta.

The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.59. About 401,360 shares traded. Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSE:ATH) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36.29’s average target is 54.56% above currents $23.48 stock price. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TEX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. Evercore downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Friday, May 31. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $3100 target.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J also bought $2,305 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, May 10. SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $19,128 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5. BARR KEVIN A had bought 7 shares worth $236. $34.69 million worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.