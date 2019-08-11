Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped Its National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Holding; Boston Family Office Holds Position in Adobe (ADBE)

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 128.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 2,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 41.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 64,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 220,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, up from 155,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 100,453 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 151,332 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Gsa Llp has 12,213 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,542 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 39,168 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,095 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 0% or 58,125 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 53,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 2,417 were reported by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc. Glenmede Na owns 90 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 312,577 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Inc has invested 1.71% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 28,200 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.04 million shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 50,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,385 shares, and cut its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability invested in 10,683 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Essex Financial has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Massachusetts Fin Ma invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 1,997 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Twin Capital Mngmt accumulated 70,063 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 1,666 shares. Fosun Limited reported 900 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,816 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 20,403 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.93% or 229,868 shares. Bristol John W Ny stated it has 250,153 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Interest Investors accumulated 0.08% or 713,605 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,326 shares to 67,794 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 78,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,307 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

