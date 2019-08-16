Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped Its Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Position; REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES COMMON SHARE (REPCF) Sellers Decreased By 16.84% Their Shorts

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) stake by 40.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 133,700 shares as Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 461,178 shares with $7.43M value, up from 327,478 last quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc now has $2.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 177,962 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 02/05/2018 – SANDOZ GETS FDA RESPONSE FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR RITUXIMAB; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 10/05/2018 – Halozyme Therapeutics 1Q Rev $30.9M; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 63,345 shares to 165,750 valued at $40.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 7,410 shares and now owns 118,210 shares. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold HALO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 115.20 million shares or 0.81% less from 116.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Macroview Limited Liability owns 204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 642,167 shares. First Eagle Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.13 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 36,155 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 901,681 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 91,704 shares. Third Security Lc reported 33.85% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Fmr Ltd invested 0.01% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 260 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 45,947 shares.