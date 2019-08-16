Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Kbr (KBR) Holding; Recro Pharma (REPH) Sellers Decreased By 5.04% Their Shorts

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) had a decrease of 5.04% in short interest. REPH’s SI was 687,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.04% from 724,100 shares previously. With 266,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s short sellers to cover REPH’s short positions. The SI to Recro Pharma Inc’s float is 3.92%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 61,769 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, RECRO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $51.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 7.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 47,855 shares as Kbr Inc (KBR)’s stock rose 17.51%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 623,090 shares with $11.90M value, down from 670,945 last quarter. Kbr Inc now has $3.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 478,571 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR; 03/04/2018 – KBR – ESTIMATED REVENUE OF NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE PROJECT TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR CO’S GOVT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – EXPECTS TO RESUME A LOWERING OF ITS GROSS DEBT TO EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO OVER TIME; 28/03/2018 – KBR INC – UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, KBR WILL PROVIDE LICENSING AND BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN (LBED) SERVICES FOR PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – KBR Dividend Declaration; 07/05/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES IN AND OUTSIDE OF U.S; 21/03/2018 – KBR INC – NAVAL GROUP ENGAGES KBR FOR AUSTRALIA’S FUTURE SUBMARINE FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 10/04/2018 – KBR Moving Up the Value Chain with Support from Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB); 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Follows Carillion’s Recent Insolvency

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) stake by 52,100 shares to 282,195 valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 53,310 shares and now owns 218,150 shares. Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0% stake. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.03% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 143,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs invested in 0% or 4,745 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 216,010 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 29,679 shares. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.04% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.04% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 6.29M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 17,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.12% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 1.63 million shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc stated it has 632,973 shares. Summit Secs Grp Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Whittier, California-based fund reported 1,186 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22’s average target is -12.42% below currents $25.12 stock price. KBR Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by M Partners.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity. Ajdler Arnaud bought 40,000 shares worth $360,000.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $238.89 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Among 3 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Recro Pharma has $19 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is -21.08% below currents $10.77 stock price. Recro Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was downgraded by Roth Capital.