Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $54.90 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Declined While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Increased Position by $12.56 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 97.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 204,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 4,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 208,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $272.73. About 93,325 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 26/03/2018 – lll-lnformed and lll-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $158.71. About 7.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 44,100 shares to 94,586 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 94,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Co owns 23,835 shares. 355,000 were reported by Sachem Head Mngmt L P. Copper Rock Cap Partners Ltd Liability Com has 33,134 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 1,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsr Llc holds 1,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 10,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 7.25M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 14,315 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Natl Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Prtn LP holds 431,116 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 168,476 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dana Invest reported 1.58% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 56,466 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 34,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,989 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.