Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Valuation Rose; Kingdon Capital Management Has Increased Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $6.99 Million as Share Price Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 36,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 119,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28 million, down from 156,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.08M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 61,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 223,393 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.61 million, up from 162,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 904,875 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 189,460 shares to 213,890 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 23,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Co invested in 0.06% or 2,058 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Garnet Equity Cap has invested 4.7% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tiger Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Jane Street reported 78,757 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 207,442 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Burney Company accumulated 11,999 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 31,229 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 100,000 shares. Coastline Tru has 8,535 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Llc reported 45,300 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares to 77,494 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 128,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

