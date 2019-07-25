Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Trimmed Andersons (ANDE) Stake by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Value Declined, Valinor Management Lowered by $21.11 Million Its Holding

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 38,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 104,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $859.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 40,987 shares traded. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 4.22% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Andersons; 07/05/2018 – ANDERSONS 1Q REV. $635.7M, EST. $815.0M; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – ANDERSONS EXPECTS INVESTMENT IN PLANT TO BE ACCRETIVE WITHIN ONE YEAR OF START-UP; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Andersons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS,-ICM COLLABORATE ON NEW BIO-REFINERY; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS IS IN JOINT VENTURE TO BUILD $175M ETHANOL PLANT

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 49,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 192,496 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.91 million, down from 241,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $508.7. About 609,784 shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Ltd stated it has 1.34% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Raub Brock Capital Lp reported 48,929 shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 5.44 million shares. Williams Jones And Associates Llc invested in 0% or 512 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,117 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Corporation stated it has 60,360 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 97,153 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn reported 137 shares stake. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 1.57% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 59,090 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cim Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 793 shares. 144,217 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 187,834 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc holds 0.03% or 648 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Faces Slowing Sales Growth – Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sherwin-Williams Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Viewing Sherwin Williams’ $25 Per Share Loss Through Benzinga’s Securities Lending Volatility Index – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 340,204 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $108.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 32,807 shares to 45,367 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 86,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc.