Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised Zix (ZIXI) Stake; Celgene (CELG) Has 0.76 Sentiment

Celgene Corp (CELG) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 417 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 549 sold and decreased their positions in Celgene Corp. The funds in our database now have: 482.72 million shares, down from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Celgene Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 23 to 63 for an increase of 40. Sold All: 108 Reduced: 441 Increased: 213 New Position: 204.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Zix Corp (ZIXI) stake by 158.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 116,881 shares as Zix Corp (ZIXI)’s stock rose 9.89%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 190,489 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 73,608 last quarter. Zix Corp now has $449.93M valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1.16M shares traded or 27.27% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 2.72M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Birchview Capital Lp holds 41.32% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation for 699,011 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. owns 2.08 million shares or 40.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Capital Management L.P. has 17.89% invested in the company for 6.75 million shares. The Gibraltar-based Burren Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 14.7% in the stock. Selkirk Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 248,250 shares.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $66.32 billion. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes , and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd stated it has 26,581 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.03% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 389,888 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 66,903 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt reported 0.13% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 177,568 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 440,889 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 12,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 10,737 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 262,362 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Company owns 430,200 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gmt Capital Corp has 24,250 shares. Geode Capital Lc has 782,544 shares.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ZIXI, GLNG, BAC – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Zix Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: CIBR Headed For $32 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.