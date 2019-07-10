Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised Its Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stake by $401,240 as Share Value Declined; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increases Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 10,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,268 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 69,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 112,054 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 464,469 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “â€œAluminium in the cityâ€ – Constellium showcases its advanced solutions at ALUMINIUM 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellium to purchase stake in auto body sheet JV – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellium NV (CSTM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium receives Groupe PSA Supplier Award in the â€œCorporate Social Responsibilityâ€ category – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 75,120 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $208.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 230,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,342 shares, and cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 33,069 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 6,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny has 21,872 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 277,354 shares. Malaga Cove Cap holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 20,548 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,010 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 9,060 shares. Moreover, Paloma has 0.01% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 12,523 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 8,234 shares or 0% of the stock. 127,718 are owned by Fmr Lc. 5,880 are held by Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation. 30,930 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 446 shares. 376,293 are held by Granite Investment Lc.