Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by $1.97 Million; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Holder Aviva Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 60.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 151,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 97,614 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 249,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 280,346 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500.

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 172,862 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20M, down from 175,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $129.74. About 3.71 million shares traded or 117.46% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 46,500 shares to 123,706 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 25,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.17% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Penn Capital Mngmt Co holds 697,979 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc holds 0% or 183,086 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co has 0.41% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 4.17 million shares. Stifel owns 0.02% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 565,632 shares. Citigroup holds 18,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,064 shares. The Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,091 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 37,725 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Inc invested in 291,808 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 233,499 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 17,798 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,196 activity. Another trade for 6,600 shares valued at $99,684 was made by Moore Larry Oscar on Tuesday, February 12.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 81,911 shares to 215,476 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 22,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gru owns 3,868 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.51 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corp reported 2,024 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability invested in 22,859 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp owns 184,228 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0.43% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 521,024 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 0.37% or 105,304 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 59 shares. Smith Salley Associate holds 1.37% or 69,205 shares. Heritage Invsts invested in 0.02% or 2,893 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Glenmede Na holds 0.35% or 626,270 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 75,700 shares. 12,606 are held by Jag Lc. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.31B for 11.46 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

