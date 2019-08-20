Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Molina Healthcare (MOH) Position by $6.78 Million; Valuation Rose; As Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose, Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Holding

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 53,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 213,700 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.48 million, down from 266,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.01. About 256,869 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 48,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 97,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 216,730 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 48,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.62M for 33.68 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Ltd Llc reported 5,200 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 20 shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 5,030 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Company invested in 27,153 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt LP invested in 256,030 shares or 1.18% of the stock. North Star Invest accumulated 19 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 62,499 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Hanseatic Mgmt Ser reported 1,186 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.03% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Great Lakes Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,543 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 57 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 1,611 shares. Utah Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 38,440 shares to 65,620 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 90,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII).