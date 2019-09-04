Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Its Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Position by $2.35 Million; Share Price Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Hexavest Has Lowered Its Position by $25.29 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 34,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 40,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 194,578 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 131,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 261,660 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.58 million, down from 392,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $224.37. About 1.16M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Util (NYSE:ABX) by 258,809 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 295,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co Ce (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 5,161 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 36.12M shares. Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pitcairn invested in 0.18% or 8,727 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 29,000 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 1,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kistler holds 901 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd reported 11,615 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 5,000 shares stake. Violich Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 15,990 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability reported 3,830 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 18,060 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). High Pointe Cap Management Llc invested 1.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 86,122 shares to 160,152 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 113,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston-based bank to acquire another Texas bank in $2.1B deal – Houston Business Journal” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cherry Hill – Less Is Indeed More – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.02 million for 13.56 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.