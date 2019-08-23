Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered By $4.40 Million Its Ryder Sys (R) Stake; Goodhaven Capital Management Cut Federated Invs Pa (FII) Position By $2.32 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Ryder Sys Inc (R) stake by 25.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 72,061 shares as Ryder Sys Inc (R)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 213,857 shares with $13.26M value, down from 285,918 last quarter. Ryder Sys Inc now has $2.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 116,406 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 15/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $5.45 TO $5.70, EST. $5.52; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 27/03/2018 – Ryder: Platform Allows Companies to Lend, Borrow Idle Commercial Vehicles; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Adj EPS 91c

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 28.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 79,910 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)’s stock rose 10.85%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 198,211 shares with $5.81M value, down from 278,121 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $3.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 65,045 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232 were reported by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Vanguard owns 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 5.02 million shares. Lpl Fincl invested in 0% or 10,516 shares. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 14,200 shares. James Invest Research holds 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 1,760 shares. 82,120 are held by Citigroup. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 56,000 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.09% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 5,874 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 5,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 725 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Icon Advisers Com holds 26,100 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 75,610 shares to 193,154 valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 29,310 shares and now owns 123,750 shares. Cloudera Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Lc invested in 0.17% or 12,900 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc holds 0.01% or 512,006 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 68,757 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has 84,552 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 65,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Company has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). 11,872 are owned by Crawford Invest Counsel. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 9.37 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 5,535 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 312,535 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,266 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,489 shares.

