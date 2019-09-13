Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lifted Its Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stake; Brahman Capital Cut Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake By $31.29 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) stake by 13.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 18,051 shares as Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 154,554 shares with $24.12M value, up from 136,503 last quarter. Reinsurance Grp Of America I now has $10.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $159.36. About 284,719 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day

Brahman Capital Corp decreased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 33.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brahman Capital Corp sold 336,501 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Brahman Capital Corp holds 658,320 shares with $61.65M value, down from 994,821 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 1.29M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tiffany shines; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV

Among 9 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $8000 lowest target. $100.33’s average target is 1.94% above currents $98.42 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, August 29. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09M for 28.28 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

