Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Increased Trinseo S A (TSE) Stake By $448,140; Shorts at BANCO BPM SOCIETA PER AZIONI ORDINARY SH (BNCZF) Raised By 11.5%

BANCO BPM SOCIETA PER AZIONI ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) had an increase of 11.5% in short interest. BNCZF’s SI was 24.95 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.5% from 22.37 million shares previously. It closed at $1.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Trinseo S A (TSE) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 10,670 shares as Trinseo S A (TSE)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 279,873 shares with $11.85M value, up from 269,203 last quarter. Trinseo S A now has $1.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 192,392 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60

Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services to household and business clients in Italy. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Network; Investment & Private Banking, Asset Management; Leasing; and Corporate Centre and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers current accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, repurchase agreements, loans and other payables, certificates of deposit, and savings accounts; and short-term loans, medium/long term loans, mortgage loans, and tourism loans.

