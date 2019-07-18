Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Decreased Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake by $488,000; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lowered Its Open Text (OTEX) Stake by $478,876 as Shares Rose

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 47.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 30,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,101 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 64,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 7.01 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac analyzed 12,602 shares as the company's stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,009 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, down from 232,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 310,302 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $147.28 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workiva Inc by 75,790 shares to 281,597 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc invested in 903,027 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership invested in 153,949 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 3.24 million shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 15,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12.00M shares. Country Tru Comml Bank owns 12,506 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 308,651 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd stated it has 152,021 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dsam Ptnrs (London) owns 250,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co owns 436,000 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 121,908 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 682,572 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 88,259 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1,074 shares or 0% of the stock.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 16,868 shares to 203,073 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 70,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.62M for 28.84 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

