Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake by $3.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Alethea Capital Management Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Position by $316,160; Shares Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 3.98M shares traded or 32.69% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 141,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 245,847 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, down from 387,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 657,801 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares to 206,980 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,827 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.3% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 320,516 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 5,400 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Lc invested in 1,890 shares. Andra Ap reported 47,500 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.52% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc has 2,003 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2,699 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 28,313 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Oak Ltd Oh stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 32,548 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fin Serv invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Keystone Planning holds 19,239 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Zacks Management invested in 1.01% or 246,710 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 1,326 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 46,360 shares to 526,621 shares, valued at $44.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 53,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt accumulated 32,683 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Credit Agricole S A has 65,565 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 106,600 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has 9,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4.31 million shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 34,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.31M were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Mellon. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 77,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 28,225 shares. Fil Limited invested in 890,622 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 161,200 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 61,000 shares. Moreover, Westwood Group Inc has 0.26% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Meeder Asset invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

