Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Boosted Its Netscout Sys (NTCT) Holding by $3.75 Million; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Upped Position in Nike (NKE)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.87. About 2.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 62.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 133,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 349,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 215,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.49. About 276,109 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 30/05/2018 – Jaguar Network Selects NETSCOUT for Virtualized DDoS Defense; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – RCR Wireless: NetScout brings smart data technology to LFN; 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 229,440 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 896,300 shares stake. Tudor Et Al invested 0.04% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 7,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old Natl State Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 11,429 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Moreover, Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.16% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Alphaone Inv Service Limited Company has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 112,508 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 47,562 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank holds 142,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 216,739 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,324 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 7,550 shares to 15,138 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 357,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 41,660 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Lc owns 154,540 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tru Of Oklahoma owns 35,583 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 213,365 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.23% or 3.20 million shares. Polen Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.34% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lathrop Corp invested in 4.41% or 176,049 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 62,303 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.55% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap holds 1.76% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.58M shares. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bragg Advsrs owns 5,235 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 291,812 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.