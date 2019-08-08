Jacobs Levy Equity Management Decreased One Gas (OGS) Stake as Market Value Rose; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder First Long Island Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 17,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 88,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 106,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 152,718 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Affirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 70,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 209,668 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, down from 280,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 8.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING

More notable recent ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ONE Gas Announces Management Shift to Further Leadership Development – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ONE Gas to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Energy and Power Conference – PRNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ONE Gas Inc (OGS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONE Gas Inc (OGS) CEO Pierce Norton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “NFG or OGS: Which Is a Better Utility-Gas Distribution Stock? – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 6,050 shares to 32,926 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 26,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) or 56,251 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability stated it has 104,530 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc reported 2,500 shares. 603 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. 2.83M are held by American Century Cos. Merian (Uk) Limited owns 0.15% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) for 183,937 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.02% or 31,461 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital has 347 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 225 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs. Apg Asset Nv invested in 18,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Trust Co Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 5,380 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Inv Serv has 8,424 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 2,584 shares to 98,505 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 120,435 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 98,200 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.21% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 21,129 are held by Greenleaf. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Florida-based Raymond James Services Advisors has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 16,684 shares. 88,222 are held by Eagle Ridge Inv. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 33,934 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,481 shares. Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank & Com stated it has 0.62% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bell Bancshares has 0.58% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 1.26% or 34,929 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 228,990 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.