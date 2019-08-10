Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Position By $1.97 Million; Korea Investment Lowered By $4.88 Million Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Modine Mfg Co (MOD) stake by 60.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 151,627 shares as Modine Mfg Co (MOD)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 97,614 shares with $1.35 million value, down from 249,241 last quarter. Modine Mfg Co now has $533.14M valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 233,063 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award

Korea Investment Corp decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 13.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp sold 48,816 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 317,724 shares with $31.99M value, down from 366,540 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 86,935 shares. Lsv Asset has 1.63 million shares. 567,786 are owned by Geode Capital Ltd Liability. Captrust Fincl holds 381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc, a New York-based fund reported 400,000 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 17,889 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 99,582 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 11,429 shares. The Colorado-based Alps has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 103,580 shares. Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.02% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 183,086 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $55,196 activity. Moore Larry Oscar sold $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) on Tuesday, February 12. Appel Dennis P also bought $44,488 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) on Friday, March 22.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) stake by 28,695 shares to 62,976 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) stake by 86,284 shares and now owns 280,239 shares. Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 123,557 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,659 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 25 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,637 shares. Howe & Rusling accumulated 206 shares. 168,794 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.98% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 1.53M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 0.17% or 405,596 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 55,960 shares. 2,806 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Moors & Cabot accumulated 32,970 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd has 42,168 shares. Oppenheimer Company invested in 0.38% or 143,105 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 38,594 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. $563,255 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr..

Korea Investment Corp increased Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 177,209 shares to 1.28M valued at $69.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 21,101 shares and now owns 218,400 shares. Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was raised too.