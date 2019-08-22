Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Its Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) as Share Value Rose; Stack Financial Management Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 118,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.86M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 5.11M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 7,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 156,089 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 148,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 2.46M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 132,418 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $12.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 123,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Services invested in 4,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd Lc has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,011 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 13,448 shares. Karp Management Corp holds 0.4% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 21,133 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,220 shares. Shine Advisory Services owns 1,084 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & has 0.14% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 100,604 shares. Hendley And holds 151,392 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 821,914 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 1.03% or 137,126 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Allen Investment Management Limited Company stated it has 7,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.37% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 215,676 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management has 32,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd holds 0.31% or 3,964 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 34,802 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il stated it has 189,692 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 131,067 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Novare Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Griffin Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Eaton Vance Management owns 116,066 shares. Whittier owns 7,135 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 55,283 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 9,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Garde Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gotham Asset Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Florida-based Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.53% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Security Tru reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.