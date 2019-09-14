Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Andersons (ANDE) Position as Stock Price Declined; Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Holding in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) as Share Value Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 93.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 206,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 13,320 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 220,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 198,620 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Andersons Inc (ANDE) by 75.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 49,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $431,000, down from 65,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Andersons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.30M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 278,539 shares traded or 59.07% up from the average. The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has declined 21.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ANDE News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS SEES INVESTMENT ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 1 YR OF STARTUP; 23/03/2018 – Andersons Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Andersons 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 The Andersons, Inc. and ICM Collaborate on New, State-of-the-Art Bio-refinery; 11/05/2018 – The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter; 06/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC – CO, ICM INC FORMED ELEMENT LLC, A JV THAT WILL CONSTRUCT 70 MLN-GALLON-PER-YEAR BIO-REFINERY IN COLWICH, KANSAS; 07/03/2018 – ANDERSONS INC. ETHANOL HEAD IRMEN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Chmn Anderson Gifts 300 Of Andersons Inc; 06/03/2018 – ICM, Inc. and The Andersons, Inc.Revolutionize the Ethanol Industry with ELEMENT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 104,594 shares to 114,084 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold ANDE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 1.20% more from 24.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.00 million for 7.76 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.