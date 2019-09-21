Jacobs & Co Increased Stake in Chevron (CVX); Humana (HUM) Shareholder Covington Investment Advisors Has Upped Holding

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 931,905 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ REV $14.28B, EST. $14.16B; 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 21/03/2018 – Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Kindred Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 23/04/2018 – Humana Doesn’t Anticipate Material Impact to 2018 Earnings From Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 75,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 71,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 566,800 shares. Guardian Cap Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Partnership stated it has 112,660 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Com reported 43,416 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 6,121 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.49% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13.83 million shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd owns 222,324 shares. Investec Asset Management North America owns 33,609 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,700 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested in 0.03% or 11,693 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lathrop Investment Management Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 15,453 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,366 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 7,224 shares to 6,776 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,541 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.