Jacobs & Co Raised By $384,219 Its At&T New (T) Holding; HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY SHA (HUNGF) Shorts Decreased By 26.31%

HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) had a decrease of 26.31% in short interest. HUNGF’s SI was 14.56M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.31% from 19.75 million shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 10397 days are for HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HUNGF)’s short sellers to cover HUNGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.538 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jacobs & Co increased At&T New (T) stake by 5.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jacobs & Co acquired 11,643 shares as At&T New (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Jacobs & Co holds 219,079 shares with $7.34 million value, up from 207,436 last quarter. At&T New now has $277.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 9.86 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

Huaneng Power International, Inc., an independent power producer, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and Singapore. The company has market cap of $8.45 billion. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, and hydro resources.

Jacobs & Co decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,861 shares to 134,653 valued at $18.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 26,860 shares and now owns 19,595 shares. Pro Medicus Ltd was reduced too.

