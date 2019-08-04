Jacobs & Co Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Jacobs & Co decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs & Co sold 3,329 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Jacobs & Co holds 137,514 shares with $16.22M value, down from 140,843 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, March 21. See HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) latest ratings:

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 1.30M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To 'BB+'; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO 'BB+'; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS'S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. The insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35M.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.