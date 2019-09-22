Jacobs & Co Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (BABA) Holding by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder American Asset Management Upped Its Position by $446,889 as Share Value Rose

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (BABA) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 7,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,776 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.37. About 1.90 million shares traded or 63.47% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 9,908 shares to 131,377 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

