Jacobs & Co Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake; Fidus Investment (FDUS) Sentiment Is 1.16

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 29 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 25 sold and decreased equity positions in Fidus Investment Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.29 million shares, down from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fidus Investment Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 16 New Position: 13.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $398.75 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation for 620,824 shares. Stepstone Group Lp owns 212,004 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Novare Capital Management Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 315,381 shares. The California-based Wespac Advisors Llc has invested 0.68% in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc., a New York-based fund reported 250,505 shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 59,873 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has risen 17.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36

